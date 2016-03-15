BRIEF-Better Life Commercial Chain Share to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :
March 15 Inchcape Plc
* Final dividend 14.1 penceper share
* 2015 annual results announcement
* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 2.9 percent to 312.1 million stg
* i am delighted with appointment of richard howes as group's new chief financial officer.
* Fy sales rose 2 percent to 6.8 billion stg
* Total dividend up 4 percent to 20.9 penceper share
* Fy adjusted eps rose 3.8 percent to 52.1 pence
* revenue £6.8bn up 7.8 percent constant currency yoy
* we expect to deliver a solid constant currency performance in 2016." Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :
May 18 China state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) says: