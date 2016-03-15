March 15 Inchcape Plc

* Final dividend 14.1 penceper share

* 2015 annual results announcement

* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 2.9 percent to 312.1 million stg

* i am delighted with appointment of richard howes as group's new chief financial officer.

* Fy sales rose 2 percent to 6.8 billion stg

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 20.9 penceper share

* Fy adjusted eps rose 3.8 percent to 52.1 pence

* revenue £6.8bn up 7.8 percent constant currency yoy

* we expect to deliver a solid constant currency performance in 2016." Further company coverage: (London newsroom)