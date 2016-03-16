March 16 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Final dividend 0.21 usdper share
* FY core pretax profit fell 8 percent to 355 million usd
* FY core operating profit fell 4 percent to 409 million usd
* Group revenue expected to be in range of $2.0 billion to
$2.1 billion in 2016
* FY branded revenue up 3% to $570 million, or up 13% in
constant currency
* Expecting branded business to perform in line with
historical trends in 2016, on a constant currency basis
* Continue to expect 2017 roxane revenues in range of $700
million to $750 million and roxane EBITDA margin of around 35%
over medium term
* Total dividend 0.32 usdper share
* FY group revenue was $1,440 million, down 3%
* FY group gross margin was in line with 2014 at 56.8%,
* 2015 proposed final dividend of 21 cents per share
* Expecting 2016 generic revenue in range of $640 million
to $670 million
* Expecting group revenue in 2016 to be in range of $2.0 to
$2.1 billion including 10 months of revenue from Roxane
