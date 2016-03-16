March 16 Bilia
* Bilia is negotiating an acquisition in Belgium
* Says Bilia is negotiating to acquire Philippe Emond, and
purchase consideration will be paid with shares in Bilia Holding
* Says if the deal goes through, the agreement will include
an option for Bilia to purchase the seller's shares in Bilia
Holding after a five-year period
* Bilia has formed a company in Luxembourg, Bilia
Holding, that will acquire Arnold Kontz's BMW and MINI operation
in Luxembourg, date of possession 1 April 2016
* Says will own about 66 percent, and the seller of Philippe
Emond about 34 per cent, of the shares in Bilia Holding
* Bilia says would increase Bilia's presence around
Luxembourg and create opportunities for synergies
* Says Philippe Emond has an annual turnover of about sek
730 m and has reported an average operating profit of sek 22 m
during past two years
