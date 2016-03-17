March 17 Windeln De AG :

* Revenues up by 76 pct to 178.6 million euros ($200.39 million) for 2015 fiscal year

* FY gross profit up to 47.1 million euros corresponding to gross margin of 26.4 pct (2014: 23.5 million euros or 23.1 pct)

* Expects increase in group revenues of around 50 pct in current year with above-average growth rates in European countries outside of DACH region

* 2016 gross margin is expected to improve to at least 28 pct

* Aims to increase adjusted group EBIT margin to between -8 pct and -6 pct in 2016