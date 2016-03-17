UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Windeln De AG :
* Revenues up by 76 pct to 178.6 million euros ($200.39 million) for 2015 fiscal year
* FY gross profit up to 47.1 million euros corresponding to gross margin of 26.4 pct (2014: 23.5 million euros or 23.1 pct)
* Expects increase in group revenues of around 50 pct in current year with above-average growth rates in European countries outside of DACH region
* 2016 gross margin is expected to improve to at least 28 pct
* Aims to increase adjusted group EBIT margin to between -8 pct and -6 pct in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.