March 17 MQ acquires JOY clothing stores

* MQ says purchase price, paid in cash, amounts to sek 38.5 million SEK

* JOY, founded in 1971, runs 54 wholly owned stores in Sweden as well as online shopping.

* The company reported sales of SEK 258 million and an operating loss of SEK 9 million for the 2015 financial year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Johnson)