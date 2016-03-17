UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 MQ acquires JOY clothing stores
* MQ acquires retail clothing company JOY
* MQ says purchase price, paid in cash, amounts to sek 38.5 million SEK
* JOY, founded in 1971, runs 54 wholly owned stores in Sweden as well as online shopping.
* The company reported sales of SEK 258 million and an operating loss of SEK 9 million for the 2015 financial year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.