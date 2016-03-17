UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 MQ Holding, Q2:
* Operating profit was SEK 16 million (26), corresponding to an operating margin of 3.6 percent (6.2).
* Net sales amounted to SEK 433 million (417), up 3.8 percent
* Gross margin was 47.6 percent (50.0) Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.