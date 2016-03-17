UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Adler Modemaerkte Ag :
* Increased gross profit in 2015 by 4.3 pct to EUR 304.9 million ($342.3 million)
* FY EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.3 million (2014: eur 41.5 million), exceeding target of EUR 29-33 million published in Dec. 2015
* FY net profit amounted to EUR 7.9 million (2014: eur 14.1 million)
* Expects revenue to grow in low-single-digit percentage range in financial year 2016
* FY increased revenue by 5.8 percent to EUR 566.1 million (2014: EUR 535.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.