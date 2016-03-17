BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* LINK Mobility Group ASA has signed a Term Sheet Agreement with REFA Holding A/S, with the intention to acquire all shares in Responsfabrikken A/S in Denmark and its fully owned subsidiaries Wireless Factory ApS in Denmark and Responsfabrikken AS in Norway
* Two companies will have in excess of 50% market share in Denmark
* Enterprise value of Responsfabrikken is agreed to 50 million Danish crowns ($7.53 million) on a debt free basis, and will be settled as follows
* 1/3 paid in cash at closing, 1/3 in shares in Link Mobility Group ASA, 1/3 in seller's credit to be paid 36 months after closing
* Transaction is expected to close on May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6406 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility