BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Axactor publ AB :
* Signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in debt collection company IKAS for 291 million Norwegian crowns ($34.4 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4459 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.