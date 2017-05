March 17 Orexo AB:

* says AstraZeneca acquires all rights to Orexo's OX-CLI project

* Says in accordance to option agreement from 2013, Orexo will receive a payment of $5 million for rights to OX-CLI

* Says future milestone payments can be expected when OX-CLI meets defined development and commercial objectives

* Says in addition to milestones Orexo will receive a tiered single digit royalty on future net-revenue