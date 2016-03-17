BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Final results for the year to 31 December 2015
* Total dividend up 6 percent to 29 pence per share
* Announces a record profit before tax of 34.2 mln stg including results of everyday loans, a 52 pct increase on prior year
* Agreed disposal of Everyday Loans announced on 4 December 2015 is progressing as planned and ownership is expected to transfer before end of April 2016
* Final dividend per share of 17p (2014: 16p), an increase of 6 pct
* Net assets per share of 1,253p (2014: 1136p), an increase of 10 pct
* Final dividend 17 pence per share
* Proposing a special dividend for 2016 of 25p, which is contingent on completion of transaction at which time further details will be announced
* Profit before tax of 34.2 mln stg (2014: 22.5 mln stg) including results of Everyday Loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.