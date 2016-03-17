March 17 Premier Farnell Plc

* FY adjusted pretax profit 57.3 million stg versus 74 million stg year ago

* Total dividend 6.2 penceper share

* Sales per day growth of 1.7 pct year-on-year, reflecting growth in Continental Europe and Asia-Pacific, weakness in North America and UK.

* Proposed final dividend of 3.6p per share, a reduction of 40 pct on prior year

* FY gross profit at 338.2 million stg versus 353.2 million stg

* Final dividend 3.6 penceper share

* On track to deliver expected annualised costs savings of 19 mln stg 2017/18.

* We expect global market conditions to remain variable and are not anticipating any near-term diminution in competitive pressures on our businesses

* FY total revenue from total operations at 982.7 million stg versus 960.1 million stg year ago

* FY total operating profit at 58.6 million stg versus 83.1 million stg