BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Axactor publ AB :
* Axactor has signed an agreement to acquire a NPL portfolio originally generated by a large Spanish consumer finance institution
* The portfolio includes unsecured and secured loans with a total Outstanding Balance (OB) of approximately 221 million euros, with more than twenty-five thousand open accounts of individuals and a solid paying book
* Axactor will pay around 6.9 pct of the Outstanding Balance
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.