March 17 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Buys 49.9 pct of shares in Patria for 272 million euros ($307.99 million)

* Completion of transaction is expected in Q2 2016

* Patria is Finland's leading defence supplier and owns 50 pct of shares in the Norwegian company Nammo

* Nammo has about 2,200 employees and had revenue of 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)