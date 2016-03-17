BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Buys 49.9 pct of shares in Patria for 272 million euros ($307.99 million)
* Completion of transaction is expected in Q2 2016
* Patria is Finland's leading defence supplier and owns 50 pct of shares in the Norwegian company Nammo
* Nammo has about 2,200 employees and had revenue of 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns in 2015
