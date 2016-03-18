March 18 Epigenomics AG :

* Revenue estimate for 2016 is expected in range of 3 million to 7 million with bulk of this in second half of year

* For 2017 and years to come, cash utilization for operating and investing activities is expected to decrease along with revenues ramping up

* FY total revenue up by 38 pct to 2.1 million euros ($2.37 million), operating loss (EBIT) increased to -9.3 mln euros (2014: -8.4 million euros), company's liquidity at year-end 2015 was 8.6 million euros

* Expects EBIT for 2016 to be lower than in 2015, in range of -9.0 mln to -11.0 million euros