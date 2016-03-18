MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Says the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Tiberton Yard Finance Limited, have signed a joint merger plan for a merger between the two companies
* Storm Real Estate ASA will be the recipient company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.