March 21 Tele Columbus AG :

* Reports strong growth driven by primacom and pepcom acquisitions

* For full FY, group reported 278.7 million euros of revenues, normalised EBITDA of 140.9 million euros and EBITDA margin of 50.5 pct

* In Q4 of fiscal year 2015, group reached 96.9 million euros of revenues, normalised EBITDA of 51.9 million and an EBITDA margin of 53.6 pct