March 21 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein for a profit

* At 11.1 million euros ($12.50 million), sales price for property in Radevormwald was 12 pct above carrying amount at time that investment was acquired

* Property in Radevormwald was acquired by an institutional investor focusing on nursing homes in Germany

* Property in Tornesch is a bank branch of Sparkasse Suedholstein which was acquired by a local entrepreneur. At 0.65 million euros, sales price was 10 pct above carrying amount as of Dec. 31, 2014