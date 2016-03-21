March 21 Fair Value Reit AG :
* Sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and
Schleswig-Holstein for a profit
* At 11.1 million euros ($12.50 million), sales price for
property in Radevormwald was 12 pct above carrying amount at
time that investment was acquired
* Property in Radevormwald was acquired by an institutional
investor focusing on nursing homes in Germany
* Property in Tornesch is a bank branch of Sparkasse
Suedholstein which was acquired by a local entrepreneur. At 0.65
million euros, sales price was 10 pct above carrying amount as
of Dec. 31, 2014
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
