March 21 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Capital is to be increased by up to a nominal 2.21 million euros ($2.49 million), excluding subscription right of shareholders

* New no-par-value bearer shares with a notional capital share of 1.00 euro per share