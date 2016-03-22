BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Plc posts Q1 loss per share $0.83
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
March 22 AAP Implantate AG :
* sells biomaterials business for 36 million euros ($40.46 million) and becomes a pure player in trauma with innovative technologies
* Closing of the transaction will lead to adjustment of 2016 guidance and postponement of publication of consolidated and annual financial statements 2015
* The closing of the transaction will result in a positive one-time deconsolidation effect on the earnings level
* plans to use part of the proceeds to finance further growth and to distribute part of them to its shareholders
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: