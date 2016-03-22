March 22 Evotec AG

* Says adjusted 2016 group EBITDA (before changes in contingent considerations) is expected to be positive and significantly improved compared to 2015

* Reports substantial group revenue growth of 43% to eur 127.7 m in 2015 (2014: eur 89.5 m)

* FY revenue rose 44 percent to 134 million eur in 2015

* Says adjusted 2015 group ebitda positive and up 13% to eur 8.7 m (2014: eur 7.7 m)

* Says 2015 R&D expenses +48% to eur 18.3 m

* Says research and development (R&D) expenses in 2016 to be approximately eur 20 m

* Says liquidity at 31 december 2016 expected to be at a similar level to prior year

* Says 2016 revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and licences are expected to increase more than 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: