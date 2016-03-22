March 22 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* EBIT stood at minus 0.3 million euros (-$0.34 mln) for financial year 2015 compared with figure of 11.5 million euros for 2014

* Q4 consolidated revenue rose by 5.0 percent from 19.9 million euros in 2014 to 20.9 million euros

* Group EBITDA for financial 2015 was down 91.5 percent year on year at 1.6 million euros (2014: 18.9 million euros)

* Boosted its consolidated revenue by 4.3 percent from 100.1 million euros in 2014 to 104.4 million euros in 2015

* Group earnings after taxes for financial year 2015 totalled 42.5 million euros compared with minus 3.7 million euros in 2014

* Believes consolidated revenue could be increased in 2016 by a percentage figure in middle single digits (and therefore above industry average) compared with previous year

* Expects FY 2016 group EBITDA to at least reach break-even point despite planned spending on investment and strategy of increasing market share