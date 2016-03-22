March 22 Bellway Plc

* H1 eps rose 43.7 percent to 148.7 pence

* H1 operating profit 232.5 million stg versus 165.7 million stg year ago

* Operating margin is expected to improve further and should approach 22 percent for full year

* H1 pretax profit rose 42.6 percent to 226.6 million stg

* Housing completions for full year are expected to increase by at least 10 percent

* Average selling price is expected to increase by around 10 percent for full year

* Interim dividend 34 pence per share