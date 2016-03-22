March 22 Wolseley Plc

* trading profit of ongoing businesses 410 million pounds, 5.1 percent ahead of last year

* after a low point in November, like-for-like revenue growth over subsequent three month period to 29 February 2016 improved to 3.2 percent for group and 5.7 percent in USA

* we expect group trading profit for ongoing businesses for full year to be in line with current consensus of analyst expectations

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 33.28 pence per share