March 22 888 Holdings Plc

* Trading during financial year to date has been strong with average daily revenue 20% above previous year

* Total dividend 0.155 usdper share

* FY revenue rose 12 percent to 507.7 million usd

* Like for like* revenue increased 12% to us$507.7m (2014: us$454.7m); reported revenue increased 2% to us$462.1m

* FY pretax profit 32.5 million usd versus 67.9 million usd year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: