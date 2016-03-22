BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 888 Holdings Plc
* Trading during financial year to date has been strong with average daily revenue 20% above previous year
* Total dividend 0.155 usdper share
* FY revenue rose 12 percent to 507.7 million usd
* Like for like* revenue increased 12% to us$507.7m (2014: us$454.7m); reported revenue increased 2% to us$462.1m
* FY pretax profit 32.5 million usd versus 67.9 million usd year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017