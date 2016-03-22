March 22 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Acquires Sports Technology Company

* To purchase sports betting technology company OddsModel AS

* Will issue 21.87 million new shares as consideration for all shares in OddsModel, corresponding to a multiple of about six on projected net result for OddsModel in 2016

* New shares will be subject to a two-year lock-up agreement

