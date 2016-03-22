UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Acquires Sports Technology Company
* To purchase sports betting technology company OddsModel AS
* Will issue 21.87 million new shares as consideration for all shares in OddsModel, corresponding to a multiple of about six on projected net result for OddsModel in 2016
* New shares will be subject to a two-year lock-up agreement
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.