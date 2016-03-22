Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA :
* Sales forecast met - earnings held back by impairment losses
* Expects full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at Hornbach Holding AG & CO. KGaA for 2015/2016 to fall slightly short of forecast threshold of 140 million euros
* FY net sales at Hornbach Group grew 5.1 pct to 3,755 million euros ($4.21 billion)
* FY sales at Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup rose 5.3 pct to 3,535 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: