BRIEF-ASOS says fire at distribution centre damages stock worth 6.25 mln stg
* At 3.00am on Tuesday May 16 2017, a fire broke out in our new Eurohub 2 distribution centre based outside of Berlin
March 22 AHT Syngas Technology N.V. :
* Prospectus for the public offering and inclusion to trading on the non-regulated market (Entry Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange approved
* Announces that AFM, Netherlands authority for financial markets, approved planned capital increase from 1.5 million to 2.5 million shares, together with inclusion to entry standard at Frankfurt Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says average hog selling prices at 16.13 yuan ($2.34) per kilogram in April, down 0.68 percent m/m