March 23 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Said on Tuesday completed cash capital increase

* Completed a cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights and issued 268,000 new shares

* Targeted and realized issuing proceeds in the amount of 750,000 euros ($839,325) will be used to exercise an attractive investment opportunity currently present

($1 = 0.8936 euros)