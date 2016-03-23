BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria Q1 net loss widens to EUR 0.4 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* Said on Tuesday completed cash capital increase
* Completed a cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights and issued 268,000 new shares
* Targeted and realized issuing proceeds in the amount of 750,000 euros ($839,325) will be used to exercise an attractive investment opportunity currently present
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO