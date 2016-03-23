BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 IK Investment Partners:
* IK Investment Partners raises EUR 277 million for debut small cap fund
* The fund will target businesses of less than EUR 100 million in value in IK's core markets: Benelux, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), France and the Nordics. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago