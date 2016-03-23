BRIEF-Immuron expands agreement with U.S. army
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
March 23 Lifewatch Ag :
* Confirms its 2016 guidance that revenues will continue to grow at above market growth rates
* Confirms 2016 guidance that adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and net income figures will show an improvement in comparison to 2015 numbers
* lifewatch to adjust 2015 figures for one-off legal decision; guidance for 2016 confirmed
* FY restated post highmark arbitration revenue $88.63 million, ebit loss $11.66 million
* FY net loss restated post highmark arbitration at $11.95 million Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.