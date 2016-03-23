March 23 Stada Arzneimittel Ag

* Says anticipates more subdued development in q1 of current financial year

* Fy adjusted net profit fell 11 percent to 165.8 million eur

* Dividend 0.70 eurper share

* Says outlook for 2016 confirmed

* Says anticipates slight growth in group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, adjusted ebitda and adjusted net income

* Says expects ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted ebitda to be at a level of nearly 3

* news: stada arzneimittel ag: development in 2015 as expected under difficult framework conditions - dividend to increase - outlook for 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: