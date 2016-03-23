March 23 Deutsche Euroshop Ag

* Says expects stable revenue of between eur200 million and eur 204 million for financial year 2016

* Says forecasts that earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) will remain at current levels in 2016 and 2017, coming in within a range of eur175 million to eur179 million

* Fy eps 5.73 eur versus 3.29 eur year ago

* Says idend proposal: eur1.35 per share

* Says expects to record eur201 million to eur205 million in 2017, with rents rising slightly

* Fy profit rose 74.4 percent to 309.3 million eur

* Fy revenue rose 1 percent to 202.9 million eur