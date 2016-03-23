BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria Q1 net loss widens to EUR 0.4 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Deutsche Euroshop Ag
* Says expects stable revenue of between eur200 million and eur 204 million for financial year 2016
* Says forecasts that earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) will remain at current levels in 2016 and 2017, coming in within a range of eur175 million to eur179 million
* Fy eps 5.73 eur versus 3.29 eur year ago
* Says idend proposal: eur1.35 per share
* Says expects to record eur201 million to eur205 million in 2017, with rents rising slightly
* Fy profit rose 74.4 percent to 309.3 million eur
* Fy revenue rose 1 percent to 202.9 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO