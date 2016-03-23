BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23 Viscom Ag :
* Viscom excels with strong business at the end of the year and exceeds revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year
* FY EBIT: 10,157 thousand euros (previous year: 9,378 thousand euros, +8.3 pct)
* FY revenue: 69,389 thousand euros (previous year: 62,254 thousand euros, +11.5 pct)
* Sees 2016 revenue of between 70 million euros and 75 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 13 pct to 15 pct
* Dividend proposal: 0.40 euros per dividend-bearing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A