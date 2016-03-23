BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 AFH Financial Group Plc
* Initial approach was made to Lighthouse in order to explore potential of a transaction that would be advantageous to both afh and lighthouse shareholders
* Was disappointed by reaction of Lighthouse directors not to engage in discussions
* Confirms it does not intend to make an offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital for Lighthouse Group Plc
* At request of lighthouse board afh indicated a price and consideration structure
* Statement re possible offer for Lighthouse Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago