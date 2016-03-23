BRIEF-Citychamp Dartong to issue up to 3.0 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.34 million) medium-term notes
March 23 Lighthouse Group Plc
* Since last trading update published in final results on 22 Feb, trading has continued in line with market expectations
* Withdrawal of possible offer
* Notes announcement made earlier today by AFH Financial Group Plc ("AFH") confirming that AFH does not intend to make an offer
* Qtrly operating revenue 2.46 billion pesos versus 2.07 billion pesos