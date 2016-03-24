March 24 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Adler Modemaerkte's operations, financial strength not affected by insolvency of Steilmann SE

* Revenue generated with Steilmann brands in financial year 2015 represents only a very small percentage of Adler Group's revenue of 566.1 million euros ($632.67 million)