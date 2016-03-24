March 24 Aevis Victoria SA :

* Says 2015 a turnover of 577.7 million Swiss francs ($592.21 million), up by 6.5 pct (2014: 542.4 million Swiss francs)

* Says decrease of foreign patients and decrease of tariffs in Switzerland have put pressure on margins in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9755 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)