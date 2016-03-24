BRIEF-Auscann secures $12 million in institutional placement
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme
March 24 Aevis Victoria SA :
* Says 2015 a turnover of 577.7 million Swiss francs ($592.21 million), up by 6.5 pct (2014: 542.4 million Swiss francs)
* Says decrease of foreign patients and decrease of tariffs in Switzerland have put pressure on margins in 2015
* Andrew Shine has tendered his resignation as ceo