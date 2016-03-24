BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Entertainment One Ltd
* Acquisition
* Has acquired a 65 pct controlling stake in Renegade Entertainment, LLC, a reality television production company, from Renegade 83 sellers
* Eone has acquired a 65 pct controlling stake in Renegade 83 for $23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.