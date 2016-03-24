March 24 Adler Real Estate Ag :

* FY gross rental income increases by 258.3 percent to 216.6 million euros ($241.68 million)

* FY FFO I improves significantly to circa 16.1 million euros(2014: minus 1.1 million euros for FY14) and outperforms company guidance by circa 15 percent

* Extraordinary increase in FFO II from circa 1.4 million euros for FY 2014 to circa 44.3 million euros for FY 2015

* FY EBIT grew to 176.6 million euros and thus exceeded previous year's figure (170.4 million euros)

* posts substantial growth in both revenue and earnings Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8962 euros)