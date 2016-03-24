BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Anoto Group AB :
* Has decided to change leadership and to appoint Joonhee Won as an interim CEO
* Stein Revelsby will leave office with immediate effect
* Announces fully underwritten rights issue of about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.3 million)
* Proceeds will be used to pay short term liabilities as well as to strengthen company's financial position to be able to deliver on current business plan
* Has entered into short term loan agreement with a Swedish bank to be able to draw on credit facility of up to 20 million crowns
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.