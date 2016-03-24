BRIEF-Auscann secures $12 million in institutional placement
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 4 SC AG :
* Chairman of Management Board Enno Spillner will not extend his current term of office, but will leave the company after a transitional period ending June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Andrew Shine has tendered his resignation as ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: