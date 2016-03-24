BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Cancom SE
* FY EBIT 41.1 million eur, up 43 percent
* Group revenues increased by 12.5 percent compared to previous year up to euro 932.8 million
* Increased profitability of group is expressed in an EBITDA margin of 6.8 percent compared to 6.2 percent in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.