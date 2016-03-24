March 24 Tla Worldwide Plc

* Possible offer for tla worldwide plc

* Boards of Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp and co announce reached agreement on key terms of a possible offer for TLA

* Each TLA shareholder will be entitled to receive 10 new AAPC shares per 111 TLA shares held

* Exchange ratio implies an indicative offer value per TLA share of 65 pence