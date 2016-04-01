April 1 EQT Holdings says:

* Has entered an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Software company Sitecore A/S from its founders, Technology Crossover Ventures and other minority shareholders.

* Transaction valuing Sitecore at approximately EUR 1 billion.

* vii enters into partnership with founder group to acquire sitecore, the global leading provider of customer experience management software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)