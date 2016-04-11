April 11 Tele Columbus AG :
* For full year 2015, pro forma revenues of group were 460.7
million euros ($525.47 million)
* Pro forma 2015 total output for group amounted to 508.4
million euros
* Expects for fiscal year 2016 mid single digit percentage
revenue growth versus FY 2015
* Expects for the fiscal year 2016 high single digit
percentage normalised EBITDA growth year on year
* Increases expectations on total costs and capex annual
target run-rate synergies from integration of Primacom and
Pepcom to more than 40 million euros from FY 2018 on
* To achieve in the medium term mid to high single digit
percentage revenue growth per annum for medium term
* To achieve in the medium term high single digit percentage
normalised EBITDA growth per annum in medium term
