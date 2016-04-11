April 11 Cranswick Plc

* Acquisition of leading integrated poultry business

* Has acquired whole of issued share capital of CCl Holdings Limited ("crown") and its 100 pct owned subsidiary Crown Chicken Limited from Thacker Family And Management

* Cash consideration was 40 million stg, funded from existing bank facilities

* Transaction is expected to be modestly earnings enhancing in current financial year