BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Cranswick Plc
* Acquisition of leading integrated poultry business
* Has acquired whole of issued share capital of CCl Holdings Limited ("crown") and its 100 pct owned subsidiary Crown Chicken Limited from Thacker Family And Management
* Cash consideration was 40 million stg, funded from existing bank facilities
* Cranswick, UK food producer, announces today that it has acquired whole of issued share capital of CCL Holdings Limited
* Transaction is expected to be modestly earnings enhancing in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.