BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Teliasonera Ab
* Teliasonera announces completion of divestment of Ncell
* Says has completed sale at an enterprise value of USD 1,030 million for its 60.4 percent ownership of Reynolds Holding, which owns Ncell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: