Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 Rocket Internet SE :
* Rocket Internet se sells 9.1 pct stake in Lazada for $137 million
* In addition Lazada secured $500 million in new funds from Alibaba at a $1.5 billion equity valuation
* Alibaba will become controlling shareholder of Lazada
* Rocket shareholder Kinnevik and Tesco also said they were selling stakes
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock