April 12 ASOS

* H1 pretax profit 21.2 million stg versus 18 million stg year ago

* Strong performance in strategic markets: UK sales +25%, EU +31%, U.S. +34% (in constant currency)

* 10.9 million active customers, up 17% on prior year

* Retail gross margin up 40bps; gross margin up 50bps

* Robust cash position of £135.9m (31 August 2015: £119.2m)

* Technology and logistics plans on track and pace of change stepping up

* On track to achieve our previously stated sales and margin guidance for full year